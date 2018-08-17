Realty Income (O) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $58.00 price target on Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,510. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 3,303.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.