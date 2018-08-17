Realty Income Corp to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (O)

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $60.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sumit Roy sold 18,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,074,028.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,657.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,967 shares of company stock worth $4,645,510. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 4.73%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 86.27%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

