Raytheon (RTN) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $198.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $175.26 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vernon E. Clark sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,862 shares of company stock worth $607,518. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raytheon in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.