Raymond James Upgrades BOK Financial (BOKF) to “Outperform”

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.85.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $99.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.10 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 12,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $1,336,252.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,053.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,388 shares of company stock worth $2,097,763 over the last 90 days. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

