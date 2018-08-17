Raymond James Lowers Walmart (WMT) to Outperform

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

