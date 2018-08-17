Raymond James Lowers Walmart (WMT) to Outperform

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.
NYSE:WMT opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 592,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $50,119,999.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,224 shares in the company, valued at $889,331,439.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,577,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
