Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (AIRR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA (BMV:AIRR) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA by 858.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR opened at $27.36 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/RBA AMERN INDL RENA has a 52 week low of $400.34 and a 52 week high of $543.54.

