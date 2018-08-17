Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $140.62 and a 12 month high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.40.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $296,018.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 126,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $20,897,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,947,210.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,612 shares of company stock valued at $36,384,275. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses ? site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

