Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,456 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,783,397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,182,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354,857 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,256,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5,129.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,391,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,878 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $80,810,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $70,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

NYSE WMB opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.87%.

In related news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,883.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $1,030,952 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

