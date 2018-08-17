Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,767 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (RNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd in the 2nd quarter worth $1,432,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 163,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 113,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

