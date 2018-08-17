Raymond James Cuts Granite Oil (GXO) Price Target to C$4.50

Granite Oil (TSE:GXO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Granite Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Granite Oil alerts:

GXO opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. Granite Oil has a one year low of C$1.67 and a one year high of C$4.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.77%.

Granite Oil Company Profile

Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds 100% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 103,487 undeveloped acres and 72,734 net developed acres with 65.0 net oil wells and 89.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.