Rational Advisors LLC Has $127,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,069,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Eaton by 27,710.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,434,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,190,000 after buying an additional 1,429,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,050,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,886,000 after buying an additional 1,132,033 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eaton by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,774,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,852,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eaton by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 997,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after buying an additional 674,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William J. Vanlandingham II sold 5,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $454,269.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.77%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $86.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.72.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

