Quorum Health (QHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Hospital operations, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services, and hospital management advisory and consulting services, which includes Quorum Health Resources, LLC (QHR). It operates QHR, which is a hospital management advisory and consulting services that provides services to non-affiliated general acute care hospitals. Its hospitals and its affiliated businesses offer services, such as general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services. “

Get Quorum Health alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Quorum Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th.

Shares of QHC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,880. Quorum Health has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -139.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.22. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 74.93% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $472.63 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that Quorum Health will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quorum Health by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Quorum Health by 489.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 92,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Quorum Health in the first quarter worth $233,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quorum Health in the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quorum Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quorum Health (QHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.