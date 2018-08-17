Quidel (QDEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $73.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. Quidel had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.39%. sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,313 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,006 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,479. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quidel by 22.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 396,989 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,157,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 417,106 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quidel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,339 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Quidel by 4.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 902,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

