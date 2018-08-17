Quidel Co. (QDEL) Director Charles P. Slacik Sells 1,000 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Quidel stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $73.36.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.15 million. Quidel had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.39%. sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

