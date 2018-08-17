QuickLogic (QUIK) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. QuickLogic earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 48.014621349765 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.
Shares of QUIK stock remained flat at $$1.04 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 201,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.09. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.22.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.
