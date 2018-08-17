Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 162,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,460,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 284,335 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 54.2% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 2,275,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 991.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,163,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,080 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,764,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

