Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,098,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 378,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 384,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 289,227 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 219,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 623,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 202,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $32.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $280,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $478,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,783.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,725. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

