Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (OSK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 131.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oshkosh news, insider Wilson R. Jones sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $3,384,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,862 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,681.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,346,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.15.

NYSE OSK opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

