Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Quanterix worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. Quanterix Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

In related news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.