Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

QSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $19.00 price objective on Quality Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Quality Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Quality Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Quality Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

Shares of Quality Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 198,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,208. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Quality Systems has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Quality Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.22%. research analysts anticipate that Quality Systems will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSII. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 115,945 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quality Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.