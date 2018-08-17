Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $157,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Stock

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,106,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 694,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 651,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

