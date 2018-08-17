Qiwi (QIWI) Stock Price Down 2.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) fell 2.8% on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.50 and last traded at $13.67. 6,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 275,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $17.70 earnings per share. Qiwi’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Qiwi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 3,218,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,513,000 after purchasing an additional 89,573 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Qiwi by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after purchasing an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Qiwi by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 96,347 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Qiwi by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Qiwi by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 289,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 187,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $681.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.74.

Qiwi Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

