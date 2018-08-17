QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 349,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 378,106 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 568,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in QEP Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,015,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,522,000 after purchasing an additional 152,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on QEP. Johnson Rice downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on QEP Resources from $9.75 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE QEP opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.38. QEP Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.12 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.