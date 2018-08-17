Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Afzal now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $731.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Shares of DY stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.81 per share, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,934 shares in the company, valued at $372,982.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 14,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 15.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

