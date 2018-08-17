Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Reduced by Analyst

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.88). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

ITCI stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $25.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 39,745.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

