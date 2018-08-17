Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Capreit Boosted by Analyst (CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capreit in a report released on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst K. Avalos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Capreit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Capreit from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Capreit stock opened at C$44.47 on Wednesday. Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%.

