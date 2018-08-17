Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Increased by Analyst (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2018 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$196.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 33.13%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWB. Eight Capital upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.36.

TSE:CWB opened at C$36.84 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$27.72 and a 1-year high of C$40.83.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, insider Matthew Ryan Evans sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.63, for a total value of C$27,704.00. Also, insider Michael Glen Eastwood sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.35, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,338 shares of company stock worth $121,230.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

