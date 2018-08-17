Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Select Energy Services Inc Lowered by Analyst (WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) – Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of WTTR opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.44.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 192.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CFO Nick L. Swyka purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $173,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 23.3% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Select Energy Services by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Select Energy Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

