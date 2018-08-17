Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for SYSCO Co. (SYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SYSCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SYSCO’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. SYSCO has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other SYSCO news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,428.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,119,634 shares of company stock valued at $206,384,205 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 44,840,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,645,000 after acquiring an additional 341,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,440,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,140,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929,805 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,692,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,258,000 after acquiring an additional 113,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,903,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,131,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

