Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (URE) Issued By B. Riley

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Shares of URE opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. Ur-Energy has a one year low of C$0.62 and a one year high of C$1.13.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.04. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 25.68% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of C$4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.95 million.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

