Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,145 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 722,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 146.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 58,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,730 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.20 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.