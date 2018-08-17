Purple Innovation (PRPL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Partner Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. Global Partner Acquisition Corp. is based in New York. “

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 51,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $403,458.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $43,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer and retail channels. Purple Innovation, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

