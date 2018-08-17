PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 283.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,455 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PHM. Mizuho downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 target price on PulteGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

Further Reading: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.