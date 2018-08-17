Public Storage (PSA) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $22,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 1,693.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $220.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

