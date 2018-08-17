PTC Inc (PTC) Director Corinna Lathan Sells 1,405 Shares

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,405 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $130,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $92.31. 677,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,605. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PTC to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 8.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $24,596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

