Providence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $101.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,312. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $90.47 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

