Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Corning comprises about 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Corning by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Corning by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 135,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Corning by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.68.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 45,298 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $1,501,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,364.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 237,470 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $7,805,638.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,264 shares of company stock valued at $19,079,432. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 39,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,984. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

