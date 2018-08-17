Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,098 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 128,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,386,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.3% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 73,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.24.

KEY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 80,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,766. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

