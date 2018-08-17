Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) Stake Increased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 10,537.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 175,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 173,454 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $133.55 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.46 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,113 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $146,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Bodor sold 2,997 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $404,894.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,795.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,254 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

