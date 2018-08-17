Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proteon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). Proteon Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proteon Therapeutics.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

PRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Proteon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.14% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.35. 46,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

