Proteome Sciences (PRM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.10

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.87 ($0.05), with a volume of 769000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.62 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Proteome Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

In related news, insider Martin Diggle purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,513.46).

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, biomarker assays, isobaric and isotopic reagents, and proprietary biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

