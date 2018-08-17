Proofpoint (PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.68.

NASDAQ PFPT traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $114.68. 20,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,803.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,711 shares of company stock worth $24,177,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after buying an additional 156,908 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 17,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

