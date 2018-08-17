Prologis Inc (PLD) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,771 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Prologis were worth $111,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 141.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 6,714.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 142,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 85.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $962,507.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $304,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,416 shares of company stock worth $3,659,194. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

PLD opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $67.53.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

