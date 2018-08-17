Profile Utility Token Trading Down 22.4% This Week (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $310,428.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, LBank, Bit-Z and Coinrail.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003255 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00258589 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002057 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00062875 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin, LBank and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

