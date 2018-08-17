Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 516,120 Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 516,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 342.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 121.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 786.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNL opened at $20.98 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 105.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

