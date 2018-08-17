Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 2.5% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.2% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $104.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,849.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.06 per share, for a total transaction of $200,336.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,622.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.97 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.95.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

