Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $69.62 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $180,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,128.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

