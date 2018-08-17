Primas Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $8.69 million and $4.76 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, BCEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Primas has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00278916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00156136 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012101 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00031555 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas’ genesis date was August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, BCEX, BitForex and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.