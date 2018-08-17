Premier (PINC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.96.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Premier news, VP Kelli L. Price sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Premier by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 194,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after buying an additional 76,326 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Premier by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Premier by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

