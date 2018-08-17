Precipio (PRPO) & Quanterix (QTRX) Head to Head Analysis

Precipio (NASDAQ: QTRX) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Quanterix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Precipio and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanterix 0 0 4 0 3.00

Quanterix has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.54%. Given Quanterix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quanterix is more favorable than Precipio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precipio and Quanterix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $1.72 million 5.65 -$20.69 million N/A N/A Quanterix $22.87 million 13.88 -$27.01 million ($8.30) -1.73

Precipio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quanterix.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -1,166.16% -149.83% -79.58% Quanterix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quanterix beats Precipio on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc., a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer. The company's products include kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development, and custom development services. The company primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. It sell its products for the life science research sector primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies through a direct sales force, support organizations, and distributors or sales agents. Quanterix Corporation has a collaboration agreement with DestiNA Genomics to focus on the development of a nucleic acid assay for direct detection and quantification of the liver toxicity biomarker microRNA-122. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

